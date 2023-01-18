Home

Business

Employment, Affordable Housing: List of Things India’s Middle Class Expects From Budget 2023

Employment, Affordable Housing: List of Things India’s Middle Class Expects From Budget 2023

Budget 2023: For affordable housing, the middle class expects more rebates for home loans from the Centre.

Ahead of the Budge 2023 presentation, here’s a list of things that the Indian middle class expects from the Centre.

Budget 2023: Earlier this week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn said that she belonged to the middle class. “I Belong to the middle class, understand their pressures,” she said just a few days before presenting the budget 2023.

Sitharaman also said that she was aware of the pressures of the middle class but also recalled that the present government has not imposed any fresh taxes on them.

Notably, FM Sitharaman will present the budget amid expectations from various sectors of the economy. However, the finance minister assured that the government can do more for the middle class as its population is growing and it has become sizable now.

Hence, ahead of the Budge 2023 presentation, here’s a list of things that the Indian middle class expects from the Centre.

That the government will raise the income tax limit and provide relief to the middle-class taxpayers.

That the budget would focus more on job creation.

That the Centre would focus on the need for health insurance.

That the centre would increase the deduction limit under section 80D.

That the Centre would lower GST on health insurance.

For affordable housing, the middle class expects more rebates for home loans.

As per the schedule, the budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and end on April 6 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for 2023-24 on February 01.