Digitisation Of Classrooms, Skill Development: What Ed-Tech Sector Expects From Budget 2023

Budget 2023 Expectations: With just only a few days left for the Budget 2023 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023, the ed-tech sector expects massive focus from the Centre on digitisation of classrooms and skill development that will pave the way for employment opportunities in the country. Check what experts from the field expect from FM Sitharaman’s budget 2023.

Brijesh Kohli, Director of Xebia Academy, said the Ed-Tech sector in India is hoping for a shot-in-the-arm budget that would boost education technology and spell out measures for its development and adoption, thus laying the foundations for making it the world’s biggest.

He said that the Centre should acknowledge skill development programs that guarantee jobs as a separate wing and some amount of grant or investments should be done in building the infrastructure for the institutes providing these skills.

Dipak Jha, CEO of Gurusiksha.com, said the Ed-tech sector expects big announcements for the development of the education sector. “These include digitization, Internationalization of higher education, investment in skill development and emphasis on regional languages in technical and medical education among others as per the New NEP 2020,” he said.

“We expect the centre to undertake digitization of classrooms on a priority basis and special grants or allocation should be given to promote latest technologies in ED-tech sector like AR/VR Labs in every school to make learning more immersive and inclusive, unlike the old rotten methods of teaching subjects,” he added.

Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, “We are looking forward to the Union Budget this year with a strong focus on the digitisation of education and skill development in line with the implementation of NEP.”

She said last year, the budgetary allocation to the education sector increased by 11.86%, making it the sector’s biggest budget allocation to date.

“As the industry gets ready for a rebound, the industry is eagerly looking forward to this budget. We anticipate that this year’s attention will be on offline education, ensuring that knowledge and information are accessible and affordable for all. Therefore, any budgetary or funding allocation that encourages vocation and skill development, teachers training and infrastructure upgrade will enable schools to provide high-quality, personalised learning and an emphasis on outcome evaluation,” she added.

Dr Anuradha Sridhar, Head of Curriculum Development & Training, Aditya Birla Education Academy, said the Central government should increase budget for teacher upskilling for the government school teachers in a very structured way to improve student learning outcomes in classrooms and train them on the NEP 2020.

He said it would be great if the GST of educational sector products is reduced from 18% to 5%, in order to remove the stress on parents, schools and other stakeholders.