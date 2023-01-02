Budget 2023: Date, Time, Who Will Present And How Is It Prepared? All You Need To Know

Budget 2023 Latest News Today: Just like you prepare the family budget on the total income and expenditure of the household, the Union Budget in the similar manner is the annual report of India. The Budget papers contain the Centre’s revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year which runs from April 1 to March 31. The Budget papers also take into account revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities. The Budget documents are prepared by the ministry of finance after consultation with Niti Aayog and other concerned ministries.

Union Budget 2023 Date

In general, the Budget is presented every year on February 1 during the Budget Session of the Parliament. However, this year’s Budget session will commence on January 31 and is likely conclude on April 8.

Union Budget 2023 Time

For this year, the Budget for FY 2023-24 will be presented in Lok Sabha on February 1, Wednesday, at 11:00 AM.

Who will present Budget 2023?

Just like last year, the Budget 2023-24 will be presented by the finance minister and this year FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the document on February 1. Notably, budget for FY 2023-24 will be Sitharaman’s fifth straight Union Budget.

Just the day before she presents the Budget, FM Sitharaman will read out the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 31.

How is Budget 2023 prepared?

The Budget preparation involves a well-defined process that includes consultation, planning, and implementation. It takes months to execute these things, and the budget-making activity usually begins in August-September, which is six months prior to the date of its presentation.

The Union Finance Ministry generally prepares the Budget in consultation with Niti Aayog and other concerned ministries. After presentation, the budget gets passed by both houses of Parliament before the start of the financial year, that is, April 1.