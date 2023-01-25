Home

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Perform Customary Halwa Ceremony Tomorrow

The ceremony marks the final stage of preparing the Union Budget. The Finance Minister begins the ceremony by stirring the halwa in the kadhai and then serves it to their colleagues at the Ministry's headquarters in Delhi.

(FILE PHOTO/PIB)

Budget 2023: A customary Halwa ceremony will be performed before the “lock-in” process of officials involved in Budget preparation in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow.

