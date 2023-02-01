Budget 2023: Good News for Bank Customers, KYC Process to be Simplified

Home

KYC will be simplified. Financial regulators will be encouraged to have KYC system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2023

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament right now. This Union Budget is the last full-budget of the second term of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Like previous two years, this year’s Union Budget, too, is being presented in a paperless form.

While presenting the Budget 2023 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has several big announcements and has said that soon KYC (Know Your Customer) process will soon be simplified for ban k customers. Financial regulators will be encouraged to have KYC system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India, said FM Sitharaman.