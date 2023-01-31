Home

Business

Budget 2023: Here’s How To Download FM Sitharaman’s Speech In Regional Languages

Budget 2023: Here’s How To Download FM Sitharaman’s Speech In Regional Languages

Budget 2023: The Budget speech of FM Sitharaman will be available in regional languages after the presentation is over on Wednesday.

Soon after the tabling of Budget 2023, the full budget speech of FM Nirmala Sitharaman will also be available for download on the official website of Budget 2023.

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Budget 2023 in the Parliament on Wednesday, February 1. FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2023 speech live will be available on the official YouTube channel. Soon after the tabling of Budget 2023, the full budget speech of FM Nirmala Sitharaman will also be available for download on the official website of Budget 2023.

Budget 2023: How to download FM’s speech

First visit https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/

Click on the tab – Budget speeches

The speech can be downloaded in PDF format

Apart from FM Sitharaman’s full Budget speech, www.indiabudget.gov.in will also provide access to 14 key documents, which form a part of the Budget, namely – Annual Financial Statement (AFS), Demands for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, Statements mandated under FRBM Act, Macro-Economic Framework Statement, Medium-Term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement, Expenditure Budget, Receipt Budget, Expenditure Profile, Budget at a Glance, Memorandum Explaining the Provisions in the Finance Bill, Output Outcome Monitoring Framework, Key Features of Budget 2020-21, Key to Budget Documents.

The general public can get access to Budget 2023 documents and they can download on https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ after Budget presentation on Wednesday.

The Budget speech will be available in regional languages after the presentation on Wednesday.