Budget 2023 Income Tax: No Change in Slabs, Both New and Old Regimes to Continue | Key Takeaways

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, while presenting the last budget before the 2024 polls, said there are no changes in tax rates for direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. She also said the number of tax filers has swollen 2.4 times and the direct tax collection has trebled since 2014.

The processing time of tax returns has been reduced from 93 days in FY14 to 10 days; and refunds have been made faster, she said. The government continues to be on the path of fiscal consolidation to reduce fiscal deficit to 4.5 pc in 2025-26. She added that the tax base of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has more than doubled since FY14.

