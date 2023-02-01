Home

Business

Budget 2023: Income Tax Relief Measures Announced for Individuals Across Sectors

Budget 2023: Income Tax Relief Measures Announced for Individuals Across Sectors

After much wait of over a year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finally made some big announcements on the income tax rates and slabs during her Budget 2023-24 speech.

Budget 2023: After much wait of over a year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finally made some big announcements on the income tax rates and slabs during her Budget 2023-24 speech. In a big relief to middle-class, FM Sitharaman in her Budget speech stated “tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 Lakh”. “The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%.”

Earlier last year, the government did not announce any new provision in the Budget 2022-23. Now, in the Budget 2023, there is an expectation that the government might give relief to individual taxpayers by raising tax exemption or rebate limit. Salaried employees are one of the major tax contributors in India.

INCOME TAX RELIEF MEASURES

Govt proposes to reduce highest surcharge rate from 37 pc to 25 pc in new tax regime

An individual with income of Rs 15 lakh will have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh tax down from Rs 1.87 lakh under new tax structure.

No tax for income up to Rs 3 lakh; 5 pc tax on Rs 3-6 lakh; highest tax rate of 30 pc on income above Rs 15 lakh under new I-T regime.