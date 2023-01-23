Budget 2023: Indian Government To Borrow ₹16 Trillion In Financial Year 2024, Suggests Poll

Home

New Delhi: Keeping in mind infrastructure spending and fiscal disciple as the highest budget priorities, the Indian government will be borrowing a record 16 trillion rupees in the financial year ending March 2024, said a Reuters poll of economists.

It said that the government of India’s gross indebtedness has doubled in the past four years as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government spent heavily to cushion the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and providing relief to poor through schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojan.

Union Budget 2023-24, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be the last full-fledged one before the national elections in 2024. This budget is undoubtedly going to be a key test for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The report pointed out that a fall in tax revenue and expected slowing economic growth next fiscal year will limit the government’s ability to cut borrowing in the near term. It said gross borrowing next fiscal year is expected to hit 16.0 trillion rupees, up from an estimated 14.2 trillion rupees in 2022/23, according to the median forecast of 43 economists.

The predictions in Reuters poll were in a narrow range between 14.8 trillion to 17.2 trillion rupees. The lower end of the range, Rs 14.8 trillion gross borrowing would be the highest on record.

“The key reason gross borrowing is going to be still quite high is the repayment burden,” Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ told Reuters. “The government borrowed a lot in the last few years to have funds for the pandemic, which means the repayment burden will now be quite elevated for several years,” he added estimating the repayments for 2023/24 at about 4.4 trillion rupees.

In a separate Reuters poll, economists predicted that the government would bring the budget deficit down to 6 per cent of GDP in 2023/24, still be well above the average of 4 per cent to 5 per cent seen since the 1970s and far from the target of reaching 4.5 per cent by 2025/26. The budget deficit is more than double what it was before the pandemic. The burden of repaying the borrowing money has been increased due to the rising interest rates.

DEBT SUSTAINABILITY

Even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last month India needed a more ambitious plan for fiscal consolidation to ensure debt would be sustainable in the medium term, the government of India is saying its current plan is already enough for the task.

The Reuters report said that the indebtedness of federal and state governments is equal to 83 per cent of annual gross domestic product (GDP), a ratio higher than that of many other emerging economies. The country’s sovereign credit rating is just a notch above junk level, it added.

“With the fiscal deficit and public debt at historical highs, India has to delicately balance fiscal discipline vis-a-vis the need to support growth. The government has to do the heavy lifting on capex,” said Sujit Kumar, economist at Union Bank of India.

Sujit Kumar also said that the infrastructure investment “will be an obvious preference” for spending but an economic slowdown will lower tax collection and that will limit the government’s ability to keep capital expenditure as fast as it has since 2020/21.

The Reuters poll also showed the Indian government’s capital expenditure would increase to a record 8.85 trillion rupees, around 2.95 per cent of GDP, in the coming fiscal year. It said growth in such spending would likely slow to barely half the pace of the past three years. India needs plenty of government funding to overhaul infrastructure to fulfill its ambition of becoming an alternative to China as the world’s factory, the report added.

In the Reuters poll, when asked what should be the two most pressing budget priorities, just half of respondents, 18 of 36, said fiscal discipline and infrastructure investment. The other 18 nominated job creation, education, healthcare or rural development. India’s government will cut food and fertiliser subsidies to 3.7 trillion rupees, more than 25 per cent below the level of around 5 trillion rupees budgeted for 2022/23, the poll found.