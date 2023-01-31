Home

Increase in Rebate Limit, Relief On Home Loan: Here’s What Taxpayers Expect From Tomorrow’s Budget

There are also expectations around an increase in tax exemptions on home loan principal and interest payments.

Budget 2023 Latest Update

Budget 2023 Latest Update: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday, analysts are expecting an increase in the income tax exemption limit, apart from higher deduction limits in her budget presentations. Moreover, the common taxpayers are waiting to know the announcements on the income tax rates and slabs. Check list of expectations here:

Tax Exemption or Increase in Rebate

The Central government last year did not announce any new provision in Budget 2022-23. However, in the Budget 2023, there is an expectation that the government might give relief to individual taxpayers by raising tax exemption or rebate limit. As the salaried employees are one of the major tax contributors in India, their salary is tax-exempt up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year.

If the total salary is below Rs 5 lakh in a year, it is tax-free. However, it is a rebate under Section 87A, not an exemption. If the salary goes beyond Rs 5 lakh in a year, the tax on the whole amount except the exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh will be applicable. So right now the taxpayers are demanding for a raise in the exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.

Increase in Tax Deduction Limit

Income tax deductions are about specific deductions that a taxpayer is eligible for on account of investments made (Section 80C) or sum expended (Section 80D or Section 80E). Several sectors are urging the Centre to provide a separate deduction for realty purchases, apart from Section 80C. The current 80C limit was fixed about a decade ago.

Tax Exemptions On Home Loan

Apart from all, there are also expectations around an increase in tax exemptions on home loan principal and interest payments.

Tax Relief On Insurance

In this year’s budget, the industry players are expecting the Centre to extend tax incentives on insurance. They said the Union Budget is an opportunity to introduce new reforms for the betterment of the citizens and the nation at large.