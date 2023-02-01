Top Recommended Stories
Budget 2023: Lithium Batteries To Get Cheaper As Custom Duty Slashed
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the custom duty on lithium batteries has been slashed.
Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the custom duty on lithium batteries has been slashed. Lithium batteries are used in many products such as electronics, toys, wireless headphones, handheld power tools, small and large appliances, electric vehicles and electrical energy storage systems.
“I propose to provide relief on Customs Duty on import of certain parts & inputs like camera lens & continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year,” FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.
