Budget 2023 LIVE: Middle-Class Pins Hopes on Nirmala Sitharaman, Tax Relief Expected

Budget 2023 LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to India.com’s Union Budget 2023 blog. In just a few hours from now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget for the fiscal year 2023–24. This year’s Budget holds significance as it is the last full budget of Modi government 2.0 before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. All eyes are glued to TV screens with the hope that the government might announce some reforms and initiatives to support the economy amid a global economic slowdown. Speculations are rife that various relief measures are expected from the Budget including some reprieve for the salaried class, pensioners and Aam Aadmi (Common man). While the salaried class is hopeful that the Budget would help reduce their tax liability and increase take-home pay, the startup industry wants the government to raise the size of funds associated with promoting the startups in order to boost their growth.

