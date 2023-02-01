Home

Budget 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech Online

Union Budget 2023: The Union Budget 2023, which will help India achieve economic growth for the fiscal 2024, is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. At a time of global economic slowdown as several major companies announced layoffs, Budget 2023 will set the tone of the country on how it plans to deal with the economic challenges. The salaried class or the Aam Jaanta (common man) has high hopes that the Union Budget 2023 would help reduce their tax liability and increase take-home pay. All eyes are on Nirmala Sitharaman who will present the key Budget speech – her fifth and last one in 2.0 Modi government – at 11 AM today ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Several news channels Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and others will broadcast Sitharaman’s speech LIVE. One can also watch the full speech on ZEE Business LIVE. The Live streaming of the ZEE Business is available here. It would give 360-degree coverage of Budget 2023 and a sharp analysis by experts on how it would impact ‘Aam Aadmi’s pocket.

