  Budget 2023: India Recorded 7% Growth Despite Global Slowdown; Indian Economy On Right Track, Says Sitharaman

Budget 2023: India Recorded 7% Growth Despite Global Slowdown; Indian Economy On Right Track, Says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who tabled the Union Budget 2023, on Wednesday said economic growth in the country was recorded at 7 per cent.

Updated: February 1, 2023 11:29 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget for fiscal 2024.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who tabled the Union Budget 2023, on Wednesday said economic growth in the country was recorded at 7 per cent, while adding that the Indian economy is on “right track”.

Also Read:

“The world has recognised India as a bright star, our growth for current year is estimated at 7 per cent, this is the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and the war,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman Speech Highlights

  • “In these times of global challenges, India’s G20 presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen the country’s role in the world economic order,” Sitharaman said.
  • The Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by a significant enhancement in digital payments, the finance minister said.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 11:15 AM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 11:29 AM IST