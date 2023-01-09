Budget 2023 May See Customs Duty Hike On 35 Items. Check Details

In December 2022, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry asked different ministries to compile a list of non-essential items to control their imports through tariff hikes.

New Delhi: The government of India will undoubtedly bring a slew of changes in the country’s economic policies in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2023-2024. A list of 35 items is being examined by the government for a possible customs duty increase, said a report on ET that quoted a government official.

It added that private jets, helicopters, high-end electronic items, plastic goods, jewellery, high-gloss paper and vitamins are among the items prepared by the government. The move is aimed at curtailing imports and also encouraging local manufacturing of some of these products, said the report.

India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of US$ 36.4 billion (4.4 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2022-23, up from US$ 18.2 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP)1 in Q1:2022-23 and a deficit of US$ 9.7 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) a year ago, said RBI data.

The RBI report also pointed out that the underlying factor behind the massive current account deficit in Q2:2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to US$ 83.5 billion from US$ 63.0 billion in Q1:2022-23 and an increase in net outgo under investment income. The move by the government to increase taxes and curtail imports may be part of a long-term strategy to increase local production that will boost the domestic economy.