Budget 2023: National Digital Library To Include Books On Different Genres, Languages For Children & Youth, Says Sitharaman

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Unio Budget 2023, on Wednesday said a national digital library for children and youth will be set up for “facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres”.

“A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman said, “States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.”

What is National Digital Library

National Digital Library of India (NDLI) is a virtual repository of learning resources which is not just a repository with search/browse facilities but provides a host of services for the learner community. It is sponsored and mentored by Ministry of Education, Government of India, through its National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT).