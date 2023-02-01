Home

Budget 2023: New vs Old Tax Regime. Which One Should You Opt?

Budget 2023: With high hopes, the salaried class is looking forward to the income tax rebate. Speculations are rife that the Centre may provide the much-needed relief to the taxpayers by putting more disposable income in their hands. If the buzz comes true, it will be a major relief for aam aadmi (common man), who havent a change in tax rate since 2017-18 and no change in the tax slab since July 2014. However, in 2020, the government had introduced a new income tax regime, which remains optional for taxpayers.

Budget 2023: Old income tax slab vs new income tax slab

New tax slabs

Personal income from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 10 per cent under the new regime

There are three slabs above ₹10 lakh

Personal income between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent under the new regime.

Income from ₹12.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh is taxed at 25 per cent

Income above ₹15 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

Old Tax Regime

Income up to ₹2.5 is exempt from taxation under both regimes.

Income between ₹2.5 to ₹5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old as well as the new tax regime.

Personal income from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 15 per cent under the old regime

Income between ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime

Under the old regime personal income above ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.