Top Recommended Stories
Budget 2023: New vs Old Tax Regime. Which One Should You Opt?
At present, the basic exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh per annum and income between Rs 2.5-5 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent. Those in the income bracket of Rs 5-10 lakh are taxed at 20 per cent and those above Rs 10 lakh are taxed at 30 per cent rate. There is also a three-layered surcharge for the super-rich in the salary brackets of Rs 1 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.
Budget 2023: With high hopes, the salaried class is looking forward to the income tax rebate. Speculations are rife that the Centre may provide the much-needed relief to the taxpayers by putting more disposable income in their hands. If the buzz comes true, it will be a major relief for aam aadmi (common man), who havent a change in tax rate since 2017-18 and no change in the tax slab since July 2014. However, in 2020, the government had introduced a new income tax regime, which remains optional for taxpayers.
Also Read:
At present, the basic exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh per annum and income between Rs 2.5-5 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent. Those in the income bracket of Rs 5-10 lakh are taxed at 20 per cent and those above Rs 10 lakh are taxed at 30 per cent rate. There is also a three-layered surcharge for the super-rich in the salary brackets of Rs 1 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.
Budget 2023: Old income tax slab vs new income tax slab
New tax slabs
- Income up to ₹2.5 is exempt from taxation under both regimes.
- Income between ₹2.5 to ₹5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old as well as the new tax regime.
Personal income from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 10 per cent under the new regime
- Income between ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 15 per cent under the new
- There are three slabs above ₹10 lakh
- Personal income between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent under the new regime.
- Income from ₹12.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh is taxed at 25 per cent
- Income above ₹15 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.
Old Tax Regime
- Income up to ₹2.5 is exempt from taxation under both regimes.
- Income between ₹2.5 to ₹5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old as well as the new tax regime.
- Personal income from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 15 per cent under the old regime
- Income between ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime
- Under the old regime personal income above ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.