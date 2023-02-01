Top Recommended Stories
Budget 2023: Big Relief For Middle-Class, No Income Tax Till Rs 7 Lakh
In a big relief to middle-class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stated "tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 Lakh".
Budget 2023: In a big relief to middle-class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stated “tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 Lakh”. “The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%, ” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
Also Read:
New personal income tax rates –
- 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – Nil
- Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%
- Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%
- Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%
- Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20%
- Above Rs 15 Lakhs – 30%
What Sitharaman said on income tax slab revision | Speech Highlights
- “I introduced in 2020, the new personal income tax regime with 6 income slabs, starting from Rs 2.5 Lakhs. I propose to change tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to five and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 Lakhs,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.
- “he new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%,” Sitharaman said her Budget speech.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.