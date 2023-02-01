Home

Budget 2023: Big Relief For Middle-Class, No Income Tax Till Rs 7 Lakh

Budget 2023: Income Tax Slab Revision

Budget 2023: In a big relief to middle-class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stated “tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 Lakh”. “The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%, ” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

New personal income tax rates –

0 to Rs 3 lakhs – Nil

Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%

Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%

Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%

Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20%

Above Rs 15 Lakhs – 30%

What Sitharaman said on income tax slab revision | Speech Highlights

“I introduced in 2020, the new personal income tax regime with 6 income slabs, starting from Rs 2.5 Lakhs. I propose to change tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to five and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 Lakhs,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

