FM Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2023 Speech Lasted For About 1 Hour 40 Minutes

Union Budget 2023: The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth budget and the last the full union budget for Modi government. FM's budget speech lasted roughly for around 1 hour 40 mi

Union Budget 2023: The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth budget and the last the full union budget for Modi government. FM’s budget speech lasted roughly for around 1 hour 40 minutes this time. Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, gave the longest Budget speech for 2 hours 42 minuteswhile presenting Unon Budget 2020-2021. Despite being the longest, the speech had 2 pages remaining whi the FM did not speak as she felt unwell. On February 1, 2020 she broke her own record as she spoke for 2 hours 17 minutes during her maiden budget in 2019.