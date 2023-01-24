Budget 2023: This Year’s Finance Bill May End Businesses Availing Tax Credit On Charity Spending

Home

As per the report, the move to specify in the CGST Act that input tax credit will not be available to businesses on CSR is relevant for large companies like Reliance Industries, TCS, Tata Sons, HDFC Bank Ltd. and ONGC, the highest CSR spenders as per official data.

New Delhi: In the Finance Bill 2023 that will be presented on 1 February 2023, along with the Union Budget, the government of India will likely introduce amendments to Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, denying businesses credit for the taxes paid while procuring goods and services that they provide to the community under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) obligations, said a report on Mint quoting sources.

In other words, if this bill comes into effect, the taxes that are part of the goods and services used in CSR activities cannot be adjusted against the company’s overall GST liability.

“This would be a major change to the GST law,” said one of the persons quoted in the report. The plan is to amend sections in the GST Act (16 and 17) dealing with input tax credit or ITC, the report added.

The mail which India.com wrote to Finance Ministry and the GST Council seeking a response to this report hasn’t elucidated a response yet until the time of publishing this story. The response will be added as and when we receive it.

In FY21, Reliance Industries topped the listing by spending Rs 922 crores on CSR, followed by TCS that spent Rs 674 crore and Tata Sons with Rs 546 crores. India Inc. spent more than Rs 25,700 crore on CSR in FY21, a sharp jump from Rs 14,300 crore in FY17

Apart from this, the government, in January 2021, gave effect to a penalty provision for defaulting on CSR spending obligation and allowed businesses to spend more than their obligation which could be adjusted against their future spending requirement.

Those companies having a net worth of Rs 500 crore or more, or a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or net profit of Rs 5 crore or more, are required to spend 2 per cent of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities. By receiving input tax credit, companies could use it to pay off at least part of the GST liability on the company’s sales.