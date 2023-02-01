LIVE Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman Presents ‘Amrit Kaal’ Budget

  • Home
Budget 2023 LIVE: All eyes are glued to TV screens with the hope that the government might announce some reforms and initiatives to support the economy amid a global economic slowdown. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates, market reactions on Union Budget 2023.

Updated: February 1, 2023 11:02 AM IST

By Surabhi Shaurya

Budget 2023 LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to India.com’s Union Budget 2023 blog. In just a few hours from now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget for the fiscal year 2023–24. This year’s Budget holds significance as it is the last full budget of Modi government 2.0 before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. All eyes are glued to TV screens with the hope that the government might announce some reforms and initiatives to support the economy amid a global economic slowdown. Speculations are rife that various relief measures are expected from the Budget including some reprieve for the salaried class, pensioners and Aam Aadmi (Common man). While the salaried class is hopeful that the Budget would help reduce their tax liability and increase take-home pay, the startup industry wants the government to raise the size of funds associated with promoting the startups in order to boost their growth.

WATCH NIRMALA SITHARAMAN’s BUDGET SPEECH LIVE

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: “Entire expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore under PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana to be borne by Centre,” says Nirmala Sitharaman

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Indian economy has increased in size from being tenth to 5th largest in the world in the last 9 years, we have made significant progress in many SDGs, economy has become lot more formalized, efficient implementation of schemes has brought about inclusive development”, said FM Sitharaman.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: The efforts of the government since 2014 have ensured for all citizens, a better quality of life & life of dignity. The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. In these 9 years, the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world, said FM Sitharaman.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: The Indian economy on right track. Our focus on reforms and sound policies result in Kan Bhagidari helped us in testing times, our rising global profile is due to several accomplishments, said Sitharaman.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: “This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all”, said Sitharaman

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: India’s GDP growth estimated at 7%, said Sirtharaman. The world has recognized India as a bright star, our growth for current year is estimated at 7.0%, this is the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and the war”, said Sitharaman.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Finance Minister Sitharaman presents ‘Amrit Kaal’ budget.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team arrive at parliament, budget 2023 to be tabled shortly.

  • 10:37 AM IST

  • 10:37 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: Budget copies brought to Parliament, ahead of Budget presentation at 11am

