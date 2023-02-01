  • Home
  • Business
  • Budget 2023: What Gets Cheaper? Mobile Phones, More | Check Full List Here

Budget 2023: What Gets Cheaper? Mobile Phones, More | Check Full List Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday tabled the Budget 2023 today.

Updated: February 1, 2023 12:19 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Budget 2023: What Gets Cheaper? Mobile Phones, More | Check Full List Here
Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today.

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday tabled the Budget 2023 today. Price of mobile phones are likely to go down as Sitharaman announced a cut on customs duty.

Also Read:

Budget 2023: What Gets Cheaper

  • Mobile phones
  • Lithium batteries

Budget 2023: What Gets Costlier

  • Ciggerettes
  • Clothes
  • Imported Rubber

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 1, 2023 12:16 PM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 12:19 PM IST