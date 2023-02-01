Top Recommended Stories
Budget 2023: What Gets Cheaper? Mobile Phones, More | Check Full List Here
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday tabled the Budget 2023 today.
Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday tabled the Budget 2023 today. Price of mobile phones are likely to go down as Sitharaman announced a cut on customs duty.
Budget 2023: What Gets Cheaper
- Mobile phones
- Lithium batteries
Budget 2023: What Gets Costlier
- Ciggerettes
- Clothes
- Imported Rubber
