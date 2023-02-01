Home

Budget 2023: What Gets Costlier, Check Full List Here

Budget 2023: While several products will get cheaper, numerous common-use items will see a price hike as announced by the finance minister.

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday addressed a range of economic issues and announced various measures, plans to give a boost to the economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. In her approx 1 hour and 30 minutes long speech, FM Sitharaman announced a few changes in the Union Budget 2023. While several products will get cheaper, numerous common-use items will see a price hike as announced by the finance minister.

Kitchen Appliances to get costlier: Customs duty on kitchen electric chimney increased to 15 pc from 7.5 pc, said Nirmala Sitharaman

Customs duty on kitchen electric chimney increased to 15 pc from 7.5 pc, said Nirmala Sitharaman Cigarettes: Price of cigarettes will get costlier as the government has proposed a 16% hike in the duty.

Price of cigarettes will get costlier as the government has proposed a 16% hike in the duty. Imported rubber: Basic import duty on compounded rubber increased to 25 pc from 10 pc

Basic import duty on compounded rubber increased to 25 pc from 10 pc Basic customs duty hiked on articles made from gold bars