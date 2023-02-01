Top Recommended Stories
Budget 2023: What Gets Costlier, Check Full List Here
Budget 2023: While several products will get cheaper, numerous common-use items will see a price hike as announced by the finance minister.
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday addressed a range of economic issues and announced various measures, plans to give a boost to the economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. In her approx 1 hour and 30 minutes long speech, FM Sitharaman announced a few changes in the Union Budget 2023. While several products will get cheaper, numerous common-use items will see a price hike as announced by the finance minister.
- Kitchen Appliances to get costlier: Customs duty on kitchen electric chimney increased to 15 pc from 7.5 pc, said Nirmala Sitharaman
- Cigarettes: Price of cigarettes will get costlier as the government has proposed a 16% hike in the duty.
- Imported rubber: Basic import duty on compounded rubber increased to 25 pc from 10 pc
- Basic customs duty hiked on articles made from gold bars
