Budget 2024: 5 Things Middle Class Taxpayers Expect Sitharaman To Include In Interim Statement

Despite the limitations of this Budget, common man, especially the middle class taxpayers are eagerly awaiting some income tax reforms by FM Sitharaman that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo.

New Delhi: The Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the interim budget before next general elections, on 1 February 2024. The upcoming budget will be an ‘interim’ one as the government faces a general election this year, in April-May. The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government, whether a re-elected or new one. But despite the limitations of this Budget, common man, especially the middle class taxpayers are eagerly awaiting some income tax reforms by FM Sitharaman that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo.

Reform In Tax Slab

One of the main demands of the taxpayers is a potential decrease in taxes. The middle class, in particular, is eagerly awaiting a rejig in the income tax exemption limit from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This demand has gained significant momentum in recent years, as the rising cost of living and inflation have put a strain on the finances of the middle-class population. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2023 on 1 February 2023, tweaked the slab rates for individuals opting for the new income tax regime.

Rise in Section 80C Limit

Section 80C of the Income Tax Act has long been a cornerstone for individuals looking to trim their taxable income by claiming deductions on specific investments and expenses. These include life insurance premiums, contributions to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), investments in the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), tuition fees, repayment of home loan principal, and investments in Equity-linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) mutual funds.

The current maximum deduction limit under Section 80C stands at Rs. 1.5 lakh, prompting many individuals to strategically utilise these deductions to lower their tax liability while securing their financial future.

Raise in standard deduction

Standard deduction is one of the most widely used deductions as salaried taxpayers can claim it without making any investments. There has been a longstanding demand to increase the standard deduction limit. It has been almost five years since standard deduction was revised

The Finance Act 2018 introduced a Standard Deduction from salary of ₹40,000 which was increased to ₹50,000 in 2019. Now, in the wake of rising costs of medical expenses and fuel, there is a strong case for increasing the standard deduction limit from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

Relief for homebuyers

As per present provisions of Section 80 C of the Income Tax Act, you are allowed to claim a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh from your taxable income, for the repayment of the principal amount of a housing loan taken for a residential house. This deduction is available along with other eligible items of expenditure, such as life insurance premiums, tuition fees, contributions to Provident Fund and Public Provident Fund and EPF, investments in ELSS, National Saving Certificates, tax saving bank FDs, etc.

Removal of GST from insurance policies

Rationalisation of Good and Services Tax (GST) and tax-break on annuity top the wish list of life insurance industry. Experts feel the current GST rate of 18% should be re-evaluated to ensure that the pricing advantage of insurance products is passed on to the end consumer, thereby promoting greater investment in life insurance products.

