Budget 2024: Capex Up, Fiscal Deficit Down Are Two Huge Positives: Former FICCI President Naina Lal Kidwai

Indian economy has demonstrated resilience and maintained healthy macro-economic fundamentals, despite global economic challenges.

Naina Lal Kidwai On Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Union Budget for 2024-2025 in Parliament on Thursday said there are no changes in tax rates for direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. She also said the number of tax filers has swollen 2.4 times and the direct tax collection has trebled since 2014.

Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that the capital expenditure outlay for the next year is being increased by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11,11,111 crore, which would be 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

Indian economy has demonstrated resilience and maintained healthy macro-economic fundamentals, despite global economic challenges. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO), October 2023, has revised its growth projection for India for FY2023-24 upwards to 6.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent projected in July 2023. This reflects increasing global confidence in India’s economic prowess at a time when global growth projection for 2023 remains unchanged at 3 per cent.

The Finance Minister stated that strong growth in economic activity has imparted buoyancy to revenue collections and pointed out that GST collection stood at Rs 1.65 lakh crore in December 2023. This is the seventh time that gross GST revenues have crossed the Rs 1.6 lakh crore benchmark.

Referring to the fiscal consolidation, as announced in her Budget Speech for 2021-22, to reduce the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26, Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit in 2024-25 is estimated to be 5.1 per cent of GDP, adhering to that path.

In her response to the Interim Union Budget, Naina Lal Kidwai, Former FICCI President said, “The budget was a bit of a surprise because many of us were expecting a commitment to stay with the fiscal deficit at 5.3 which was the earlier commitment. The surprise is that the government has announced a fiscal deficit of 5.1, which is even stricter than what they had originally indicated and which the markets had readily accepted. This really comes from the confidence that the government has in terms of growth continuing and revenues continuing. Maybe there are some disinvestment funds. We don’t know on what basis they believed that the revenues would be good and healthy enough to enable the fiscal deficit at 5.1 because there has been no scaling back of capital expenditure. There is an increase of 11.1. We have had a pretty big allocation in capital expenditure. So the two huge positives are that CapEx (Capital Expenditure) is up and fiscal deficit is down.”

