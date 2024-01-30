Home

Budget 2024: Centre Says It’s Willing To Discuss Every Issue; Here’s What To Expect

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1st.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: On the eve of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, the central government has said that it’s ready to discuss anything of concern regarding the Interim Budget 2024. Notably, the budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1st on the floor of the house in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, the centre has also convened an all-part meeting before the budget.

The session will be the last one of the present Lok Sabha before parliamentary elections are announced. Defence Minister and Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi and his deputy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, represented the government at the meeting.

Congress’ K Suresh, TMC’s Sudip Bandopadhyay, DMK’s T R Baalu, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale, Samajwadi Party’s S T Hasan, JD (U)’s Ram Nath Thakur and TDP’s Jayadev Galla were among the leaders present at the meeting at the Parliament House complex.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who represented the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, said he raised the issue of the “violent attack” on the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Assam and the state government’s curbs on it.

An “unwritten dictatorship” prevails in the country, he said and he accused the central government of misusing probe agencies such as the CBI and the ED to target opposition leaders such as Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Tiwari said he raised these issues after consulting opposition parties.

It is a customary practice ahead of every session to convene a meeting as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present the full-fledged budget. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses.

Interim Budget 2024: Here’s How To Expect

“In the near-term, expectations regarding the budget will influence the market. The market does not expect any major changes in taxation relating to the capital market. Therefore, any such proposal will have an impact on the market” Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V. K. Vijayakumar was quoted saying in a report by news agency IANS.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said in the report that the Nifty ended the first day of the week on January 29 with its biggest single-day gain since December 4, with heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the gains.

Nifty Up By 1.80 per cent

At close, Nifty was up 1.80 per cent or 385 points at 21737.6. Nifty rose sharply on January 29 forming a long bull candle. 21851-21970 could be the next resistance band for the Nifty while 21482 could act as a support.

The buildup ahead of the vote on account seems to have started. This upward move can be used for selectively reducing weight in individual stocks that have run up too fast, he said. BSE Sensex is down 223 points at 71,718.40 points. Bajaj Finance is down 4 per cent, ITC is down 1.7 per cent, Reliance Industries is down 1.5 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

