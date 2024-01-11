Home

Budget 2024: EdTech Sector Expects Measures To Encourage Innovation, Skill Enhancement, And Quality Learning

Budget 2024: Some of the experts said the Central government should aid study abroad educational platforms because it will not only develop an individual but a nation.

Experts said more initiatives should be taken by the government and a good fraction of the money should be assigned to teach students the importance of personal finance and budgeting at a tender age.

Budget Expectations 2024: With just a few days left for the Union Budget 2024 to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, the EdTech sector keeps massive expectations from the Centre.

Some of the experts in the field said the Centre in the Budget 2024 should introduce measures that encourage innovation, skill enhancement, and quality learning. Other experts said as the Centre continues its proactive approach in the past year, ed-tech startups can look forward to a budget that aligns with the evolving needs of the sector, contributing to the nation’s educational growth and competitiveness.

Speaking to India.com, Kavita Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, Ziyyara Edtech, said in the upcoming Union Budget for 2024, ed-tech startups anticipate substantial support for the educational sector.

Encourage Innovation, Skill Enhancement

She said the Centre’s commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 signals a clear intent to drive reforms and embrace digital education.

“With the edtech sector set to reach a USD 4 billion mark by 2025, the budget should introduce measures that encourage innovation, skill enhancement, and quality learning. The surge in edtech during the pandemic underscores its crucial role in shaping India’s global education standing. As the government continues its proactive approach witnessed in the past year, ed-tech startups can look forward to a budget that aligns with the evolving needs of the sector, contributing to the nation’s educational growth and competitiveness,” she said.

Stock Market Education Should be Promoted

Sooraj Singh Gurjar, Founder and Managing Director, Get Together Finance (GTF), said with elections coming up in less than 6 months, people have high expectations for the budget 2024. He said the stock market education should be promoted as the financial literacy rate is not so impressive in India currently.

He added that more initiatives should be taken by the government and a good fraction of the money should be assigned to teach students the importance of personal finance and budgeting at a tender age.

Aid For Overseas Education

Mamta Shekhawat, Founder of Gradding.com, said around 850 thousand students dream of studying abroad, yet only a few have the required resources to fulfil these dreams. She added that it has become essential now that the government should aid study abroad educational platforms because it will not only develop an individual but a nation.

With aid from the Centre for overseas studies, the students will have access to world-class education to develop skills that are in demand globally. “India can boost its workforce and competitiveness in the global market by attracting and retaining talent,” she said.

