Home

Business

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Major Acheivements In Aviation Sector; Check Key Updates

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Major Acheivements In Aviation Sector; Check Key Updates

Union FM has announced that the aviation sector has been galvanised in the last 10 years and the number of airports has doubled to 114.

nirmala sitharaman shortest budget speech

New Delhi: In the interim budget presented by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the expansion of existing airports and the development of new airports will continue expeditiously. She also said the number of airports in the country doubled to 149. Moreover, she also announced that five hundred and seventeen new routes are carrying 1.3 million passengers. She also added that the Indian carriers have placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft.

Trending Now

“The aviation sector has been galvanised in the last 10 years and the number of airports has doubled to 114,” said the Finance Minister.

You may like to read

“A total of 517 new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers. Indian carriers have proactively placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft. Expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously,” she said.

“We have a fast expanding middle class and rapid urbanisation is taking place, Metro rail and Namo Bharat can be the catalyst for the required urban transformation. Expansion of these systems will be supported in large cities focusing on transit-oriented development,” said Sitharaman.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.