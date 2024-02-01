Home

Business

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Major Support For EV Manufacturing And Charging Infrastructure; Check Major Announcements

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Major Support For EV Manufacturing And Charging Infrastructure; Check Major Announcements

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman has said that in order to phase out diesel vehicles in a stipulated timeframe, there is still a long way to go.

Interim Budget 2024: In her shortest speech presented on the floor of the house, the Union Finance Minister has announced that it will expand and strengthen the EV ecosystem by supporting the manufacturing and charging infrastructure. Presenting the interim budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that to promote green growth, a new scheme of bio-manufacturing will be launched, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

“The government will expand and strengthen the EV ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure,” she emphasised.

You may like to read

“Our government will adopt economic policies that will sustain growth, contribute to powering investment and fulfill aspirations,” the finance minister added.

“All forms of infrastructure—digital, social, and physical—are being built in record time.”

She said that the financial assistance will be provided for procurement of biomass aggregation machinery to support collection.

“The government will expand and strengthen the e-vehicle ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure. Greater adoption of e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged through payment security mechanisms,” she said.

She said that to promote green growth, a new scheme of bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry will also be launched.

“This will provide environment-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable polymers, bio-plastics, bio-pharmaceuticals and bio-agri-inputs,” she said. She said that this scheme will also help in transforming today’s consumptive manufacturing paradigm to the one based on regenerative principles.

“It augurs well for both large and MSME units and should enable fast adoption of green manufacturing practices in the manufacturing process,” he said.

India’s Progress In EV Infrastructure

India is making progress in building its EV charging infrastructure in order to phase out diesel vehicles in a stipulated timeframe, but there is still a long way to go. Currently, the ratio of EVs to charging stations is nearly 9:1, while the ideal ratio should be 4:1, meaning four cars per one charging point.

According to industry experts, most of the public charging stations are currently available in tier 1 cities and some highways.

“However, for mass EV adoption to occur, charging infrastructure must be accessible throughout the country to encourage people to choose EVs for long-distance travel,” senior analyst Soumen Mandal from Counterpoint Research told IANS. India is likely to have 10,000 public charging stations by the end of 2025.

“Furthermore, in order to achieve a 30 per cent EV adoption rate, India must build more than 300,000 public charging stations by 2030,” Mandal said.

(It is a developing story; more details awaited.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.