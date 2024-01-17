Home

Budget 2024: From Lower Tax Rate to Supportive Ecosystem – Here’s What EV Sector Expects From Central Govt

Budget 2024: One of the experts said his expectations extend to the implementation of standardized protocols as he believes such measures will significantly augment the overall efficiency of EV infrastructure.

New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Budget 2024 to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, industry experts in the EV sector expect the Central government to lower tax rate for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and their parts. They said this adjustment won’t just make EVs more affordable but will also encourage more people to embrace electric transportation. Other experts also expect that the government extends and strengthens the support for the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme which is crucial for the continued growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Focus On Measures To Propel EV Industry

Speaking to India.com, Pratik Kamdar, CEO & Co-Founder Neuron Energy, said as the Union Budget 2024 approaches, all anticipate pivotal measures to propel the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry forward.

“We strongly support a positive change in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules, especially urging a lower tax rate for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and their parts. This adjustment won’t just make EVs more affordable but will also encourage more people to embrace electric transportation, aligning with our country’s goal of sustainable and eco-friendly travel. Furthermore, We hope the government extends and strengthens the support for the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme. Keeping this scheme going is crucial for the continued growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem.” He said.

He also looks forward to insights on the much-anticipated FAME III scheme as a well-defined roadmap in this regard would provide manufacturers with clarity, enabling strategic planning and fostering investor confidence.

Foster Supportive Ecosystem

Dinesh Arjun, Co-founder and CEO at Raptee Energy, said as the electric vehicle (EV) industry gears up for substantial growth in the coming years, it is imperative for the government to foster a supportive ecosystem.

“To stimulate investment opportunities, there should be encouragement for potential investors, coupled with essential reductions in GST rates for electric vehicles and charging stations. Additionally, easing the burden on the industry can be achieved through a decrease in import duties on electronic components,” he said.

Expect Significant Reduction in GST

Dinesh Arjun also said the industry is particularly hopeful for a significant GST reduction, aiming to bring it down from 18% to 5% specifically for lithium-ion battery packs and cells, given their pivotal role in the EV sector.

Raghuveer Chandalavada, CEO of Aurita Bikes, said in the pursuit of a sustainable and electrifying future, the Budget 2024 holds the key to accelerating the momentum of the EV sector.

“As India charts its course to become the third-largest economy by 2030, expectations soar for strategic investments, policy incentives, and infrastructural support that will spark a surge in local manufacturing and export prowess, propelling the electric vehicle industry to new heights and cementing India’s position as a global leader in sustainable mobility,” he said.

Reduce Reliance On Fossil Fuels

Rohit Pandit, Chairman and Managing Director, Shuzlan Energy, said a marked upswing in India is evident in the embrace of electric vehicles (EVs) as an environmentally conscious choice, with a growing emphasis on reducing reliance on fossil fuels and cutting down on fuel expenses. The 2024 Union budget is viewed as a pivotal force propelling this transition.

“Our expectations extend to the implementation of standardized protocols, as we believe such measures will significantly augment the overall efficiency of EV infrastructure. Furthermore, we recognize the importance of government-led initiatives aimed at fostering awareness and usage of EVs, highlighting how informed adoption contributes to the sustainability and endurance of EV charging businesses,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.