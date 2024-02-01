Home

Business

Budget 2024: Govt to Launch Scheme For Middle-Class To Buy Or Build Their Own Houses, Announces Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Govt to Launch Scheme For Middle-Class To Buy Or Build Their Own Houses, Announces Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday while presenting the interim budget said that the Modi government will launch a housing scheme for middle class- to buy or build their own houses.

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 (Representative Image)

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday while presenting the interim budget said that the Modi government will launch a housing scheme for middle class- to buy or build their own houses.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.