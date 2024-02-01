By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Budget 2024: Govt to Launch Scheme For Middle-Class To Buy Or Build Their Own Houses, Announces Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday while presenting the interim budget said that the Modi government will launch a housing scheme for middle class- to buy or build their own houses.
