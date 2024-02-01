Home

Business

Budget 2024: 10 Key Takeaways From FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announcements

Budget 2024: 10 Key Takeaways From FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announcements

Govt to raise Rs 14.13 lakh crore for market by issuing dated securities during 2024-25

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 today (February 1, 2024) at 11 am in Parliament. This budget holds particular significance as it marks the final one before the upcoming General Elections, slated to occur between April and June this year. While presenting the Budget, FM Sitharaman said that the government believes in “empowering the poor” and in the last ten years, at least 25 crore people have been assisted to get freedom from multidimensional poverty. She further said that fulfilling aspirations and needs of Garib (poor), Mahilaye (women), Yuva (youth) and Annadata (farmers) are the highest priority of the government. “When the poor become empowered partners in the development process, the government’s power to assist them also increases manifold,” the Finance Minister said while presenting the 2024 Interim Budget in Lok Sabha.

10 Key Takeaways From FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announcements

50-year interest-free loans of Rs 75,000 cr to be extended to states to realise dream of developed India Processing time of tax returns reduced from 93 days in FY14 to 10 days; refunds made faster Govt to raise Rs 14.13 lakh crore for market by issuing dated securities during 2024-25 Sitharaman says no changes in tax rates for direct and indirect taxes, including import duties Govt to withdraw old disputed direct tax demands of up to Rs 25,000 till FY2009 and Rs 10,000 for 2010-11 to 2014-15 Processing time of tax returns reduced from 93 days in FY14 to 10 days; refunds made faster 40,000 normal rail bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat to enhance the safety, convenience, and comfort of passengers Health care cover under Ayushman Bharat to be extended to all ASHA workers, all Anganwadi workers and helpers Govt proposes to withdraw tax demand of up to Rs 25,000 up to 2009-10, to benefit 1 crore taxpayers Govt to expand EV ecosystem for supporting charging infra; e-buses for public transport network to be encouraged

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.