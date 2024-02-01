Home

Business

Budget 2024: ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Target Revised To 3 Crore, Announces FM Sitharaman

Budget 2024: ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Target Revised To 3 Crore, Announces FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Sitharaman said the achievements of these women is being recognized by enhancing the target for Lakhpati Didi scheme from two crore to three crore.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Union Budget 2024 at the Lok Sabha of the Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

Budget 2024: The government has revised the target of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme from two crore to three crore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while presenting the interim Budget 2024-25 on Thursday.

Trending Now

During her budget speech, the Finance Minister said 83 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance.

You may like to read

“Eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration to others,” she said.

Sitharaman said the achievements of these women is being recognized by enhancing the target for Lakhpati Didi scheme from two crore to three crore.

“Their achievements will be recognised through honouring them. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from two crore to three crore,” she

The Lakhpati Didi scheme is aimed at training women in self-help groups (SHGs) so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Budget 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth consecutive budget with a speech lasting 56 minutes, her shortest-ever.

Dressed in a turquoise-coloured embroidered Kantha silk saree, Sitharaman delivered her speech which was lauded at regular intervals by the treasury benches — her remarks on the presentation of the full budget by “our government” in July receiving the loudest cheer.

The opposition members listened to Sitharaman’s budget speech with rapt attention, barring some voices of disapproval to the minister’s reference to her government returning to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, BJP members raised slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Siya Ram as Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha chamber and took his seat a few minutes before 11:00 am.

Shortest budget speech

At 56 minutes, it was Sitharaman’s shortest budget speech. She also holds the distinction of delivering the longest budget speech at two hours and forty minutes in 2020.

Before presenting the Budget, Sitharaman, Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, and top officers from the Finance Ministry called on President Droupadi Murmu.

The President gave Sitharaman a spoonful of curd and sugar and extended her best wishes for the presentation of the Union Budget.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman coined new expansion of FDI First, Develop India and for GDP Governance, Development and Performance.

“Besides delivering on high growth in terms of Gross Domestic Product, the government is equally focused on a more comprehensive ‘GDP’, i.e., ‘Governance, Development and Performance’,” Sitharaman said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.