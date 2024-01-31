Home

Budget 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1, 2024 before the Parliament. Know when, where and how to live stream the Budget 2024 speech..

New Delhi: After the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22, the next big event India is looking forward to, is the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2024. Ahead of the Budget presentation, the Parliament Budget Session began today with the joint address of the President of India Droupadi Murmu who highlighted the Modi government’s achievements, the progress India saw in the last few years and what the new Parliament stands for as it was the President’s first speech in the new building. If you wish to get every live update of the Interim Budget 2024, read further to know how, when and where you can live stream FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech on February 1, 2024…

Budget 2024 Time

As mentioned earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 before the Houses of the Parliament tomorrow, i.e. February 1, 2024. It will be the sixth consecutive time that Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Budget in the Parliament. The Finance Minister’s speech is expected to begin at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Budget 2024: Where And How To Watch – Live Streaming

If you wish to watch live, the Budget being presented by the Finance Minister, you can do so by visiting the YouTube channels of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Sansad TV and Doordarshan. If you want to watch it on television, Sansad TV, Doordarshan and the various news channels can be your choices. Documents with respect to the Budget will also be available on the Union Budget Mobile Application; these documents will include the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Full Document), Finance Bill and Demand for Grants among others. This app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and can be accessed by the general public in English and Hindi.

PM Modi Calls Budget 2024 As ‘Festival Of Nari Shakti’

Ahead of the first day of the Parliament Budget Session 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with the media, said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget and President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament are nothing short of ‘festivals of Nari Shakti’. PM Modi was also confident enough to say that they will form the government and then come back to present the Full Budget after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

