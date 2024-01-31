Top Recommended Stories

Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu Highlights Achievements Of Central Govt, Hopes For Productive Debate In Parliament

Budget 2024 Live Updates: With just one day left for the Budget 2024 to be presented by FM Sitharaman, all eyes are now on key announcements for different sectors and salaried employees.

Updated: January 31, 2024 11:28 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Budget Session 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Partliament.
Budget 2024 Live Update: Ahead of the Budget session, PM Narendra Modi addressed the media and said this time, Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with ‘disha-nirdeshak baatein’. He said he is of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day and an all-round and inclusive development is taking place. The Budget Session of Parliament started at 11 AM with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1).

Union Budget 2024: Check Live Update Here

Live Updates

  • Jan 31, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Parliament

    “The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes – India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel,” she said.

  • Jan 31, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Parliament

    She says, “The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We heard the slogan of ‘Gareebi Hatao’ since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale.”

  • Jan 31, 2024 11:16 AM IST

    Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Parliament

    “I am confident that we will have a positive discussion in this new (Parliament) building,” says President Droupadi Murmu addressing Parliament Budget Session.

  • Jan 31, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Parliament

    “This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This new (Parliament) building has been constructed during the beginning of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ and it has the essence of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’,” says President Droupadi Murmu addressing Parliament Budget Session.

  • Jan 31, 2024 11:06 AM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu Begins Joint Address

    The President of India, who is supposed to address both Houses of Parliament jointly ni the Budget Session, has begun her address.

  • Jan 31, 2024 10:55 AM IST

    BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Budget 2024

    Budget Expectations: “This is a small session, but very important as an interim budget will be introduced. And discussion will be done on how our (BJP) government will function in the next three to four months. Nirmala Sitharaman will present the (interim) budget and we (Parliamentarians) will have a discussion on it,” says BJP MP

  • Jan 31, 2024 10:53 AM IST

    President Murmu departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament building.

  • Jan 31, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    PM Modi targets the disruptive Members of Parliament

    “I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament. Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be remembered by all. But those members who caused disruptions will hardly be remembered. This budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best.”

  • Jan 31, 2024 10:48 AM IST

    PM Modi Addresses Media Ahead of Budget Session

    PM Narendra Modi says, “…At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision – Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the capability of Nari Shakti, its valour, the strength of its resolve. Today, when the budget session begins, President Drouapdi Murmu’s guidance and tomorrow when Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim budget – in a way this is a festival of the Nari Shakti.”

  • Jan 31, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    PM Modi Addresses Media Ahead of Budget Session

    “We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed,” says PM Modi at the beginning of the interim Budget session of Parliament.

