Budget 2024 LIVE: President Murmu Highlights Achievements Of Central Govt, Hopes For Productive Debate In Parliament

Budget 2024 Live Updates: With just one day left for the Budget 2024 to be presented by FM Sitharaman, all eyes are now on key announcements for different sectors and salaried employees.

Budget Session 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Partliament.

Budget 2024 Live Update: Ahead of the Budget session, PM Narendra Modi addressed the media and said this time, Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with ‘disha-nirdeshak baatein’. He said he is of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day and an all-round and inclusive development is taking place. The Budget Session of Parliament started at 11 AM with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1).

