Budget 2024 May Focus on Measures For Farmers, Women, Youth And Poor

As mentioned by PM Modi earlier, Budget 2024-25 will continue to focus on inclusive development which is one of the seven priorities under the vision for Amrit Kaal.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Budget tablet ahead of Budget 2023-24. (File Photo)

Budget 2024 Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the sixth consecutive year will present Union Budget 2024 on February 1. As the budget for the next financial year is coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections, Sitharaman will be presenting the ‘interim Budget’ for the year 2024-25. It is to be noted that the specifics of this budget will be held valid till the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are announced and after the new government comes to power. Notably, this interim budget will be presented for the fiscal year starting on April 1, 2024 and ending on March 31, 2025.

Recently, PM Modi while speaking at an event said that the Budget 2024 will primarily focus on measures for farmers, women, youth and the poor. Take a look at the key expectations from Budget 2024.

Focus on Poor People, Farmers

As mentioned by PM Modi earlier, Budget 2024-25 will continue to focus on inclusive development which is one of the seven priorities under the vision for Amrit Kaal. Centre might take more measures for inclusive growth schemes like Ujjwala, Jal Jivan Mission, PM Kisan and Swatchh Bharat as these are the keys to achieving the vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas’.

Earlier, the Budget for 2023-24 had set seven priorities, termed as Saptarishi to guide the Amrit Kaal. The seven priority areas include inclusive development, Reaching the last mile, Infrastructure and investment, Unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

Focus on Youth and Development

The sixth priority of the Central government is youth power and the Centre will focus on harnessing the potential of the nation’s youth. Growth and development among youth will involve investments in education and skill development, job creation, and fostering entrepreneurship.

Several initiatives such as National Education Policy and supportive economic policies will empower the youth, focusing on skill development and creating ample job opportunities.

Focus on Women’s Empowerment

This time, the Centre may announce a women-centric scheme in the interim budget that will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The discussions on the welfare schemes for women have already started revolving around eligibility criteria, annual income, size of the amount. These welfare schemes will specifically target women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

