Budget 2024: Modi Govt Likely To Increase PM Kisan Payout to Rs 9000 Per Year, Says Report

The government has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Budget session.

Budget 2024: The Modi government is mulling to make some changes to their welfare schemes which includes the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, according to the reports. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the interim Budget 2024 on February 1. As per The Economic Times report, the government might increase the PM Kisan scheme payout by 50 percent this year, from Rs 6000 to Rs 9000 per year.

The report further added that economists believe that the government is likely to make three major social sector announcements expected during Union Budget 2024 and the increase of the payout in the PM Kisan scheme for farmers is one of them.

Further, economists also said during a poll that Centre’s housing scheme – PM Awas Yojana – will be one of the prime focuses of the government during the Budget 2024 presentation.

The outlay of the PM Kisan scheme was Rs 60,000 crore in last year’s budget. This is expected to see a 50 percent increase this year. Apart from welfare schemes, the Centre is expected to continue the push for capital expenditure, as private sector investment is yet to pick up across sectors, the report added.

Ahead of the Budget Session, the Government Convenes an All-party Meeting on Tuesday

The government has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Budget session. It is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present the full-fledged budget.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address.

