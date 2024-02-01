Home

Business

Budget 2024: Stock Market Falls Flat After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Interim Budget; IT Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows Set Trend

Budget 2024: Stock Market Falls Flat After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Interim Budget; IT Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows Set Trend

The Indian stock market fell flat after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024.

The stock market reacts in Negative

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget 2024 earlier today and the stock market has reacted negatively after a minimal gain in the first hour. Talking about the numbers, BSE Sensex was at 71,826.36 points, up 74.25 points, as against 273.72 points in the morning trade. Maruti was up more than 3 per cent, Powergrid was up more than 2 per cent, while Ultratech Cement, and L&T were down more than 1 per cent, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Thursday due to selling in IT stocks and continuous foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 359.64 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 70,700.67. During the day, it plunged 741.27 points or 1.04 per cent to 70,319.04. The Nifty fell by 101.35 points or 0.47 per cent to 21,352.60.

You may like to read

Among Sensex shares, Tech Mahindra fell by over 6 per cent after the company reported a 60 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 510.4 crore in the December quarter. Bharti Airtel, ITC, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Nestle, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti were among the other major laggards.

NTPC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said while both the Fed decision and the Budget will influence the market, the focus will be on the budget. Even though the interim Budget is expected to be largely a vote on account with “no sensational announcements,” the PM’s statement that it will be a ‘blueprint of intent’ has aroused expectations that there will be some significant indications of what is likely to come in the full Budget and beyond. This will keep the market focused on the Budget.

The 1.61 per cent sell-off in the S&P 500 on Thursday was a disappointment because the rate cut will not happen in March. But the Fed chief’s comment that the economy is doing well with 3.1 per cent GDP growth in 2023, low 3.7 per cent unemployment and consumer price inflation declining to 2.6 per cent augurs well for the market, going forward, he said.

Sectoral and stock-specific moves in response to budget proposals will hog the limelight today. But long-term investors should not be carried away by the dramatic moves today and may focus on high-quality stocks with good long-term growth prospects, he added.

Benchmark Equity Indices Declined In Early Trade

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Thursday, dragged by IT stocks and continuous foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 227.72 points to 70,832.59. The Nifty dipped 55.7 points to 21,398.25.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra fell nearly 4 per cent after the company on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 510.4 crore in the December quarter. HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the other major laggards.

Stocks Who Gained On Budget Day

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, and the State Bank of India were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were in positive territory, while Seoul and Tokyo traded lower.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,934.93 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.36 per cent to USD 80.33 a barrel.

“Volatility is expected due to the January F&O contract expiry. Negative catalysts include FIIs selling, WTI oil spiking, and diminishing prospects of the US rate cuts,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Notably, the BSE benchmark jumped 689.76 points, or 0.98 percent, to settle at 71,060.31 on Wednesday. Also, the NSE Nifty ended 215.15 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher at 21,453.95

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.