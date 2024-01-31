Home

Budget 2024: Strategic Incentives For Growth, Sustainability – Here’s What Retail Sector Expects From FM Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Some of the experts said they are looking forward to a budget that not only recognizes the importance of entrepreneurs in the e-commerce market but also provides strategic incentives for continued growth.

Budget 2024: What Retail Sector Expects From FM Sitharaman on Feb 1?

Budget 2024: With just a day left for the Budget 2024 to be presented by Union Minister Nirmla Sitharaman n February 1, the retail sector expects big from the Central government. Some experts said the e-commerce environment, which is marked by innovation and digital change, eagerly anticipates budgetary measures that promote growth and sustainability.

Speaking to India.com Tarun Joshi, CEO and Founder of Join Ventures & IGP, a global multicategory gifted platform, said in anticipation of the 2024 Union Budget, he hoped for strategic measures to boost purchasing power through tax revisions and optimized GST slabs.

“For the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sector, we expect support via incentives for local manufacturing and efficient use of GST credits. To foster global competitiveness, we look forward to tax incentives on capital and operational expenses related to emerging technologies like AI and ML. Building on positive momentum, we anticipate continued initiatives to uplift traditional artisans. Recognition, as seen with the ‘PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman’, is appreciated, and we expect further measures to enhance the quality, scale, and market reach of their products. In essence, our expectations for the 2024 budget revolve around a visionary economic approach, stimulating growth, innovation, and inclusivity across diverse sectors for a resilient Indian economy,” he said.

Amitt Nenwani, Founder of Wahter, said, as a sustainability-driven startup in the retail sector, specializing in eco-friendly packaged drinking water, he eagerly waits for the Union Budget 2024 with expectations for robust support in fostering green practices.

“We anticipate incentives for eco-friendly packaging materials, investments in renewable energy solutions for production, and policies encouraging water conservation efforts. Emphasizing sustainability not only aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility but also enhances the overall resilience and competitiveness of our startup in the eco-conscious market. By actively contributing to the circular economy, we aim to further solidify our role as a catalyst for positive environmental change. We look forward to a budget that not only supports our business but also promotes a lasting, sustainable impact on the retail industry,” he said.

Dheeraj Bansal, Co-founder of Recode Studios, said he expects a significant rise in the allocation of funds towards healthcare and more funds need to be provided to boost manufacturing of medical equipment and there need to be regulations to reduce the influx of imports.

“The PLI schemes for IT hardware, mobile phones, drugs, and medical devices attracted investments of over US$30 billion. Introducing more health-related product categories into the PLI scheme can make India self-reliant and shield us from shocks in the global supply chain. PPP models should be encouraged for better healthcare, service, delivery, and infrastructure development, particularly for critical and non-communicable diseases,” he said.

Himanshu Adlakha, Co-founder of Winston India, said as the founder of a dynamic D2C startup in the e-commerce space, the upcoming budget is important to entrepreneurial journey. He added that the e-commerce environment, which is marked by innovation and digital change, eagerly anticipates budgetary measures that promote growth and sustainability.

“We are looking forward to a budget that not only recognizes the importance of entrepreneurs in the e-commerce market but also provides strategic incentives for our continued growth. The possibility of monetary support for the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) program is a desirable prospect,” he said.

Mamta Roy, Founder and Director of Odette, said she is eagerly looking forward to the Union Budget 2024 with respect to the potential transformations in the consumer industry within India.

“The prospect of securing the position as the world’s third-largest market by 2027 holds immense promise. Projections hinting at a colossal $1.41 trillion retail market and the anticipation of over 900 million new internet users by 2025 signal not just growth but a substantial evolution in how consumers interact with the market. These figures, indicating a major shift in consumer behavior, suggest a dynamic landscape that is set for significant changes and opportunities,” she said.

Ritika Jayaswal, CEO & Founder of Nourish Mantra, said she is optimistic that the forthcoming budget will provide a crucial stimulus to the economy. Regarding her anticipations for the startup ecosystem, Ritika highlights that many Indian businesses manage to maintain their operations over time.

“Therefore, we believe the government should consider aiding startups by implementing policies and supportive measures that encourage domestic capital involvement, provide incentives for establishing incubators in each state, and place a strong emphasis on developing startup infrastructure,” she said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.