Home

Business

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Press Conference Post Budget; ExplaIns Key Takeaways

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Press Conference Post Budget; ExplaIns Key Takeaways

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presently addressing the the media and while addressing the press conference, she has pointed out and explained various takeaways from the Inter

Budget 2024 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Press Conference Post Budget

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presently addressing the the media and while addressing the press conference, she has pointed out and explained various takeaways from the Interim budget 2024. Here are some of them.

Trending Now

While focusing on the budget deficit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, “The budget deficit, fiscal deficit 5.8% which is much lower than the 5.9… Similarly, for the 2024-25 budget, we’ve given 5.1 as the fiscal deficit. So clearly indicating that we are on track to meet the glide path which was set in 2021-22 and that we are well on track to meet the 4.5% fiscal deficit on or below 4.5 even by FY 26…”

You may like to read

Nirmala Sitharaman On India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “Well, it’s been announced and we are taking it forward. Yes, there is a significant disturbance in the Red Sea area and the Middle East. But this is a project which has long-term implications for the entire region, region up to Europe, because it also includes Europe. So, yes, we will be taking this project forward. We will be consulting and taking it in all its contours.”

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Spells Full Form Of ‘GDP’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “It is an interim budget presented before just the elections. GDP: governance, development and performance. On governance, this budget speaks from a position where we’ve delivered on development. We managed the economy with correct intentions, correct policies and correct decisions, so it’s governance with care. D stands for people living better, earning better and having high aspirations for the future and if I move to the ‘P’ the performance three consecutive years of 7% growth faster-growing economy in G20 all parts of the country participating in the growth.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.