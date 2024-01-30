Home

Business

Budget 2024: What Is Economic Survey And Why it Will Not be Presented This Year | Explained

Budget 2024: What Is Economic Survey And Why it Will Not be Presented This Year | Explained

Budget 2024: The Finance Ministry this year will not present the Economic Survey—a document prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and by the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha as this is an interim budget.

The Finance Ministry said on Monday that Indian economy will achieve a growth rate at or above 7 per cent for FY24.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in Lok Sabha on February 1, 2024. The Finance Ministry in general presents one important document before the Parliament called the Economic Survey, just ahead of the budget 2024. The survey report —released by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and presented by the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha—is presented typically January 31.

Trending Now

What is the Economic Survey?

As the experts say the Economic Survey is a detailed annual report of the national economy in the financial year which is coming to an end. The document not only mentions major developmental programmes of the Central government but also highlights the policy initiatives of the Union government. The document provides an outlook for the preceding year.

You may like to read

For the general information, the Economic Survey consists of two parts – one includes the economic challenges the country is facing and the second is the analysis of the year gone by.

Why Economic Survey Will Not be Presented This Year?

The Union Finance Ministry this year is not going to present the Economic Survey—a document prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and presented by the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha. It is primarily because 2024 is an election year and the regular Budget process may be disrupted if there is a change in government.

The Centre, however, came out with a report on India’s journey from the past 10 years titled ‘Indian Economy–A Review’. The report shares glimpses of the outlook for the economy in the coming years, has been prepared by the office of the CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.

When Was First Economic Survey Presented?

The first Economic Survey was presented in Lok Sabha in 1950-51 as a part of the Union Budget. Later, the Economic Survey was de-linked from the Union Budget in 1964. Since then, it became customary to release the Economic Survey just a day before the presentation of the Union Budget.

Finance Ministry’s GDP Projection For FY25

The Finance Ministry said on Monday that it now appears very likely that the Indian economy will achieve a growth rate at or above 7 per cent for FY24, while some predict it will achieve another year of 7 per cent real growth in FY25 as well.

If the prognosis for FY25 turns out to be right, it will mark the fourth year post-pandemic that the Indian economy will have grown at or over 7 per cent. That would be an impressive achievement, testifying to the resilience and potential of the Indian economy, the Finance Ministry said.

“Some economists argue, with considerable merit, that not all growth is equal. They are right. It is one thing for India to grow at 8-9 per cent when the world economy is growing at 4 per cent, but it is another thing to grow at or above 7 per cent when the world economy is struggling to grow at 2 per cent. One unit of growth in the latter circumstance is qualitatively superior to the former,” the Finance Ministry said in a review of the Indian economy just days before the Interim Budget (Feb 1).

Some of them, such as supply chain disruptions, have returned in 2024. If they persist, they will impact trade flows, transportation costs, economic output and inflation worldwide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.