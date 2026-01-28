Home

Budget 2026 Countdown: Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament on January 29, Key growth and inflation signals to watch

India’s Economic Survey 2026 will be presented in Parliament before the Union Budget. It will talk about economic growth, inflation, performance of different sectors, and the main goals for the next financial year.

Markets will soon shift their focus from the Union Budget 2025 to what data will be shared in the Economic Survey 2026 that will be presented before Parliament on Thursday, January 29, setting the tone for the Budget Session.

Traditionally presented before the full Budget is announced, Economic Survey offers a sneak peek into the Indian economy’s performance over the last financial year and indicates trends that will impact Budget allocation.

Economic Survey 2026 Insights: Growth and Inflation Expectations

India’s Economic Survey 2026 will be released before Union Budget 2026 on February 1. Authored by Department of Economic Affairs and Ministry of Finance every year, the survey analyses macroeconomic indicators such as GDP growth, inflation, tax revenues and exports.

How will GDP growth and inflation rates be portrayed?

Real GDP growth figures are keenly awaited by economists and markets to see if the Survey will revise the government’s estimate for FY26 growth. Expectations are building for upward revision in actual growth numbers compared to estimates. A positive outlook on growth in the Economic Survey would bode well for markets ahead of Budget expectations.

Also, inflation during the year gone by will be something to look out for. Considerations of volatile commodity prices and domestic demand will likely impact spending decisions while also hinting at RBI’s monetary policy direction.

Sector-wise Highlights: Agriculture, Banking and Services Growth

In addition to broad-based economic metrics, economists look out for sector-wise performance indicators to get a preview of schemes in the Budget. Notably, performance of agriculture sector may give an indication if measures such as increased MSP payouts will be continued or expanded in the Budget.

Growth rates of banking and manufacturing sector will impact credit-offtake policies while performance of services sector will likely impact job creation and export goals.

Export Performance, Global Trade

India’s external sector performance including exports will also be dissected in the Survey. With Indian exports expected to get a boost from signs of an India–EU Free Trade Agreement, expectations are building that sectors such as textiles and engineering goods will witness growth.

The Economic Survey may also shed light on rupee stability, trade deficit and what tax incentives the government may look to continue or expand in Budget 2026.

Budget Expectations Previewed by Economic Survey 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 on February 1 as the Budget Session of Parliament commences on January 28. Expect the Union Budget speech to take cues on spending focus from Economic Survey which will be released on January 29.

As India Inc awaits Budget announcements, Economic Survey 2026 will reveal what the government intends to focus on over the coming year while taking stock of India’s macroeconomic performance over the last year.

