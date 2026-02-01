Home

Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces big hike in public Capex, increases by 12.2 crore

Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the record ninth consecutive budget in the Modi 3.0 government.

Budget 2026: In a big update, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a big hike in public Capex, increasing it by 12.2 crores.

Nirmala Sitharaman presents 9th consecutive Union budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the record ninth consecutive budget today. The historic 9th Union budget will write her name in the golden books of Indian economic history. The budget 2026 can be highlighted from the fact that it is presented amid the ongoing trade related uncertainties across the world.

What PM Modi said about 9th consecutive budget by Nirmala Sitharaman?

In a big development ahead of the budget 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time will be recorded as a matter of pride in India’s parliamentary history,

“Finance Minister Nirmala ji is presenting the budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time – the first woman finance minister in the country to do so. This moment is being recorded as a matter of pride in India’s parliamentary history,” PM Modi said.

