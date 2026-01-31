Home

Gold, Taxes and Markets in the Spotlight: What FM Sitharaman may - and may not - announce in Budget 2026

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present Budget 2026, markets watch closely for tax relief, gold policy signals, sectoral boosts, and fiscal measures shaping India’s economic roadmap.

Sunday is budget day and all eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present Union Budget 2026-27. The Budget will be presented at 11 am in Parliament’s Central Hall. Notably, Sitharaman will deliver the Budget speech on February 1, Sunday – the first Sunday budget in India in nearly three decades.

Here’s how markets will function on Budget Day

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain open on Sunday for traders to respond to cues from Sitharaman’s Budget speech. The exchanges reopening on Sunday to coincide with Budget day breaks their three-decade-long tradition.

Income-tax changes for salaried class and middle class investors is likely to hog the limelight.

Radical changes in tax slabs are expected to be off the cards. However, the government can tweak deductions that apply to middle-class taxpayers. There are also expectations of tweaking the long-term capital gains exemption to allow retail investors to park money in equity markets.

New direct tax regime featured in the Income-tax Act, 2025 will come into force from April 1, 2026.

Will Budget 2026 impact gold and silver prices?

Both gold and silver prices hit record highs during the last one year. During this period, gold prices have climbed closer to all-time high while silver has witnessed a sharper rally.

Will the Budget this year see changes to norms for unaccounted gold held by individuals? Will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announce changes to filing gold holdings in income-tax return forms? Can we see changes in the minimum threshold limit for quoting PAN while buying gold and relaxed norms for how much gold households can hold without declaring it?

While we do not expect to see restrictive measures on quantum of gold households can own in the country, we might see some changes to disclosures on income-tax returns.

Focus on sectors likely to boost growth in Budget 2026.

Budget expectations indicate allocations and incentives across sectors that will help boost growth.

Sectoral Focus

Manufacturing & defence

Renewable energy

Electric vehicles (EVs)

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Infrastructure, technology and governance

Artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions and focus on digital ecosystems are also expected to gain importance in Union Budget 2026.

Tax relief for textile industry, duty benefits for exporters, reforms for food processing are some of the sector-specific changes expected from the Budget speech this year.

Expectations from Budget 2026 that are unlikely to be met

While there are a host of expectations from the Budget, we might not see sharp cuts in personal tax rates or drastic changes in customs duties.

Radical changes in capital gains taxation

Significant tax cuts for high-income groups

Key market expectations ahead of Budget 2026

We expect Sitharaman to set the tone of the year for markets by delivering a budget that reinforces India’s growth story.

Here are some key areas that we will be closely watching for:

Boost to market confidence

Signs of fiscal consolidation

Continuation of pro-growth reforms

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.