Budget 2026: Explaining Budget and Related Financial Terms For Students

Finance Minister Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1.

The Union Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 at 11 am. It is for the first time since 2000 that the Union Budget will be presented in the Parliament on a Sunday. Earlier in 2025, Sitharaman had presented the Budget on a Saturday, and the Budget 2015, under the late Arun Jaitley, was also presented on Saturday on February 28, 2015. According to the IANS report, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the first phase of the Budget Session, which will begin on January 28, will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will reassemble for the second phase on March 9 and will continue till April 2.

There are only a couple of days remaining before the Budget for 2026, but many terms associated with the budget are being used without any meaning or explanation to those people who do not know what they are referring to. Therefore, this article aims to provide an explanation of these terms to help you better understand some of the terms that will be discussed in relation with “bahi-khata”:

A government budget is an annual financial statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government over the fiscal year.

Objectives of Budget

Redistribution of income

Allocation of Resources

What is Revenue Budget?

The approximate amount required for the growth, development, and infrastructure of the country is called Revenue Budget. It consists of the revenue receipts of the government (tax and non-tax revenues) and the expenditure met from these revenues.

What is Capital Budget?

It consists of capital receipts and payments. The main items of capital receipts are loans raised by government from public which are called Market Loans, borrowings by government from Reserve Bank and other parties through sale of Treasury bills, loans received from foreign governments and bodies and recoveries of loans granted by Central Government to State and Union Territory governments and other parties.

