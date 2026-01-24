Budget 2026: Important dates, Economic Survey details; When, where, how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s full budget speech

Home

.The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1. Check complete details here.

The Union Budget of 2026-27 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026. This will mark the 9th consecutive year that Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. This will be the third full Budget of the NDA 3.0 government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the Budget will be presented on a Sunday, which is not a usual occurrence in recent years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has announced that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Budget Session 2026, which will begin on January 28 and continue until April 2. The session will formally begin with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. According to the news agency ANI report, the all-party meeting on January 27 is expected to set the agenda and ensure smooth proceedings for the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Sharing a post on X, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote, “On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance.”

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India, will present the Union Budget 2026-27 starting at 11 AM on February 1, 2026, in Parliament.

On January 29, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran will present the Economic Survey for 2026-27 to both houses of Parliament, one day before the budget.

Budget 2026: When, where, how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s full budget speech?

Looking to follow the Budget live? It’s as simple as hopping onto the official YouTube channels of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Sansad TV, and Doordarshan. If YouTube isn’t for you, just switch on your TV. Sansad TV, Doordarshan, and a myriad of news channels are streaming it live. Moreover, you can get your hands on key Budget-related documents such as the Annual Financial Statement, Finance Bill, and Demand for Grants. They’re all available on the Union Budget Mobile Application.

The beauty of it is that it’s user-friendly, caters to both English and Hindi speakers, and compatible with Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). People can also watch it on Zee News Live TV online.

