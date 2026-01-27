Budget 2026: Will senior citizens get higher tax exemptions, better pensions; here’s what to expect

Home

The senior citizens are eyeing the Union Budget 2026 for many factors. These may include the increasing medical expenses and the shrinking of family support systems.

Budget 2026: The population of India is growing, and out of this, many are ageing and constitute the group of senior citizens. Now, the demands of this category are shifting to those of the conversations surrounding the budget. Before the Union Budget 2026, many experts, along with the senior care organisations and policy advocates, have been constantly vocal for stronger healthcare support, higher pensions, and meaningful tax relief. The aim here is to help the older individuals in India live with respect, dignity, and financial security.

Senior citizens are eyeing the Union Budget 2026

The senior citizens are eyeing the Union Budget 2026 for many factors. These may include the increasing medical expenses and the shrinking of family support systems. This has turned ageing into a challenge of public policy. Alongside, many seniors these days are living with chronic illnesses, limited income sources, and little access to organised care. The experts state that the Union Budget 2026 is an important opportunity for building a structured and affordable senior care ecosystem. This goes past the short-term welfare, and it focuses on the long-term security.

What are the industry leaders saying?

The industry leaders believe that healthcare and insurance require urgent attention. As reported by India Today, the MD and CEO of Antara Senior Care, Rajit Mehta, says, “The upcoming budget can play a significant role in strengthening India’s senior care ecosystem through focused policy interventions… Expanding insurance coverage to include long-term care delivered through care homes and at-home services would significantly improve access.”

The CEO of Antara Assisted Care Services, Ishan Khanna, says, “Capital alone cannot build a holistic, integrated care ecosystem that is both scalable and sustainable.” He added, “The budget needs to support this momentum with insurance coverage for long- and short-term assisted living and at-home care… There is a strong need for large-scale training of non-medical care professionals in geriatrics, along with standardised norms and formal recognition of caregiving as a skilled profession”, as reported by India Today.

Pensions and financial security

The head of policy, research, and advocacy at HelpAge India, Anupama Dutta says, “It is to be noted that the minimum increase be made (from Rs 200-500 currently, which has not been revised over last 17 years, since 2007) in the Central Government contribution to National Social Assistance Program (NSAP) to at least Rs 1000 per month per beneficiary for 60+ and Rs 1500 per month per beneficiary for 80+ age group.”

She also highlighted digital inclusion as another concern, as the senior citizens are becoming extremely vulnerable to cyber fraud, as reported by India Today.

She also states, “It is proposed that the annual income of senior citizens up to Rs. 10 lakhs be tax-exempt (currently 3 Lakh for 60+ and 5 lakh for 80+). Higher limits are to be particularly considered for older women (60+) and all senior citizens in the oldest-old segment (80+). To ensure the standard of living for the middle-class elderly, bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rates to be enhanced for senior citizens and income should be tax-exempt as this is their mainstay in many cases. Under Section 80TTB, interest up to Rs 50,000 earned by the senior citizen is currently eligible for deduction. The limit may be increased to Rs.1 lakh.”

In a nutshell, Budget 2026 is now being looked at as an opportunity to prepare the country for an ageing future. It will be announced on February 1 by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

