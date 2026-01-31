Budget 2026: What SMEs need from the Union Budget to drive India’s economic growth

Home

Budget 2026 should make compliance easier by limiting rate changes, speeding up reimbursements, and relying more on seamless digital systems than manual processes.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are widely regarded as the backbone of India’s economy, contributing nearly 30 percent to the country’s GDP and employing over 110 million people. In spite of their pivotal role, policy measures for SMEs have often been reactive, aimed at crisis management instead of focusing on promoting their sustained development. As India looks to accelerate its economic expansion, Budget 2026 will play an important part in repositioning SMEs from the role of beneficiaries of relief into engines of scale, export, and economic productivity.

For years, budgetary support for SMEs has been geared largely toward keeping them afloat through short-term lending facilities, subsidies etc. While this kind of assistance is vital during times of economic strain and uncertainty, the focus must now be on promoting long-term growth.

The emphasis must move toward formalising business operations, with job creation and export competitiveness becoming clear policy objectives. SMEs need to be given the tools they need to go past micro-size limitations and become mid-sized, internationally competitive businesses.

A second priority of the Budget should be mobilising affordable capital for SME growth. Existing collateral-free lending and emergency credit, while helpful, has its own limitations when it comes to enabling SMEs to scale. This can be addressed in Budget 2026 by expanding credit-guarantee mechanisms, especially for export-oriented and manufacturing businesses, to encourage growth-focused lending. Incentivising banks and NBFCs to lend for growth, not just survival, will also allow SMEs to stabilise cash flows and invest in upgrading technology, talent and new markets.

Another key priority should be simplifying tax structures and compliance frameworks that continue to raise costs and create uncertainty for SMEs. Frequent GST changes, delayed refunds, and overlapping regulations create uncertainty while raising the overall operational costs. SMEs need greater clarity and predictability in GST and regulatory policy, anchored by a time-bound roadmap.

Budget 2026 should make compliance easier by limiting rate changes, speeding up reimbursements, and relying more on seamless digital systems than manual processes. A stable regulatory environment will enable businesses to concentrate on expansion instead of drowning in endless paperwork.

Beyond regulation, operating costs also shape how effectively SMEs can grow. Both productivity and margins are affected by the high cost of logistics and limited access to shared infrastructure. This can be mitigated through focused investment in SME clusters and targeted support for digital adoption, including automation and data-driven tools, which help businesses modernise operations and improve efficiency without heavy upfront costs.

Lastly, SME support must translate into tangible outcomes with the incentives provided by the Budget being clearly linked to KPIs such as job creation, export growth, and productivity metrics. Government procurement policies can also be a powerful lever for creating fair market opportunities for SMEs by stabilising their order flows especially in manufacturing, services, and green sectors.

The policy framework has to move beyond intent and ensure accountability through real-world measurable impact. Instead of functioning as a pillar of support, the 2026 Union Budget should act as a driver of SME-led expansion and transformation that will directly shape India’s economic trajectory in the upcoming year.

By: Vinay Maheshwari, Business Transformation & Scale Strategist

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

