Budget 2026: Will NSE, BSE remain open on February 1? All you need to know

Stock markets will remain open on February 1, on Budget 2026. Check details here.

Will NSE, BSE remain open on February 1? Several investors and traders are confused about whether the stock market will remain open on February 1, on Budget Day 2026, or will it remain shut. The answer is yes, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading during normal hours. However, the market, on normal Sundays, remains closed, but on Budget Day it will be open, making this a rare event. This move shows the significance of Budget 2026 as it influences businesses, investors, and market trends. Traders will keep an eye on Budget 2026 and will be closely watching every update.

Will Stock Market Remain Open on February 1, Sunday?

Investors will see all the updates of the budget in real time before making any move. Major changes in taxes, government spending or policy may make significant changes in the market. The decision to keep the market open was taken to allow traders to respond to the changes right away.

Will Stock Market Remain Open on February 1: What’s The Timing?

NSE and BSE will remain open on February 1 for the Union Budget 2026 presentation. Both the stock markets stated that trading will run at normal hours. This will allow investors to react to any development right away.

It is to be noted that Indian stock markets are normally closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The move indicates the significance of the budget, as it can influence businesses, investors and market trends.

