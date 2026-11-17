Budget 2027-28: FICCI pitches zero LTCG tax after 3 years, dedicated development finance framework for manufacturing

FICCI urges govt in Budget 2027-28 wishlist to restore LTCG tax exemption on listed securities held over 3 years, hike STT on delivery trades and boost manufacturing finance.

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has urged the government to restore the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption on listed securities. To safeguard government revenues, the industry body suggested a calibrated increase in securities transaction tax (STT) on delivery-based trades. Additionally, FICCI proposed a graded LTCG structure offering zero tax after three years, alongside a dedicated development finance framework to boost capital mobilisation for India’s manufacturing expansion

The statement from the industry body also called for the creation of a Development Finance Framework for Manufacturing, noting that India may require over Rs 100 lakh crore in incremental credit over the next decade to raise manufacturing’s share of GDP to 25 per cent. It said borrowing costs in India remain 400-500 basis points higher than in countries such as China and South Korea, constraining long-term industrial investment.

“A dedicated DFI for the manufacturing sector would provide patient capital at competitive rates to support capacity expansion and large-scale investments in key emerging manufacturing sectors such as batteries, semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence and advanced materials,” the statement said. The DFI would reduce financing risks encouraging greater private sector investment particularly by mid-sized manufacturing companies.

To reduce import dependence, a Strategic Manufacturing Capacity Development Programme is necessary for sectors that account for nearly 36 per cent of India’s non-petroleum imports. Domestic capacity creation is critical for products such as styrene, methanol, acetic acid, PVC, polypropylene and HDPE, along with advanced machine tools, electrical equipment, semiconductor manufacturing machinery and textile machinery, a report by IANS news agency said.

Key Highlights

Restore LTCG Exemption: FICCI recommended bringing back the LTCG tax exemption on listed securities.

Graded LTCG Structure: Proposed lower tax rates for longer holding periods 10% for 1-2 years, 5% for 2-3 years, and complete tax exemption for investments held beyond three years.

Calibrated STT Hike: Suggested increasing the securities transaction tax (STT) on delivery-based transactions to offset potential government revenue losses.

Targeted incentives may be introduced for technology-intensive products such as Static Converters &; Electrical Transformers, advanced CNC and precision machine tools and components; analytical, metrology and process-control instruments; semiconductor and electronics-manufacturing machinery; and advanced textile machinery, the statement noted. FICCI also proposed a dedicated PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Components.

India’s growing investments in this sector must be complemented by domestic capabilities for critical battery components, including cathode and anode active materials, electrolytes, separators and battery foils.

(With inputs from agencies)